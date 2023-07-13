Income criteria increased for EWS seeking houses under PMAY in Mumbai metropolitan: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, announced that the income threshold for economically weaker section seeking assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the Mumbai metropolitan area has been raised from Rs three lakh to Rs six lakh.

Thank you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji & Hon Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ji for enhancing EWS income criteria from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for AHP vertical under #PMAY for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Maharashtra Government’s request, Fadnavis said. This will help lakhs of citizens of MMR, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

A few months back, Fadnavis had said that urban coverage of the PMAY was unacceptably low and he would pursue the issue with the Union government.