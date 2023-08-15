Independence Day 2023: Eknath Shinde felicitates TDRF and lauds their work in Irshalwadi landslide

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel and lauded their work after a landslide at Irshalwadi in neighbouring Raigad district last month.

Shinde hoisted the national flag at the Shiv Sena's Thane city office at midnight. After the flag hoisting, he felicitated the TDRF jawans at a brief function.

He lauded the work done by Thane's fire services, TDRF and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) teams during emergencies and asked them to continue the good work. The CM referred to the work done by them in Irshalwadi, which witnessed a massive landslide last month.

In another function, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Thane Rajan Vichare hoisted the tricolour at the party branch office here. A number of Sena (UBT) members were present during the function.