IndiGo announces three new routes to and from Pune

India's largest airline carrier, IndiGo, announced on July 7 the launch of three new routes to and from Pune, namely Jodhpur, Rajkot and Vadodara.Operations have already begun between Pune and Jodhpur on June 16 and Pune-Rajkot and Pune-Vadodara on July 3, Indigo said in a press release.

This initiative has been taken in response to the smart city's increased demand for travel this season as well as to boost domestic connectivity and provide passengers with more flying options. IndiGo wants to improve mobility, accessibility, and interstate connection across the golden triangle of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan by launching these additional routes, it said.

While talking about the new additions Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "These new connections will not only promote interstate mobility and connectivity but also contribute to the socioeconomic and cultural growth of the country. We will continue to enhance domestic connectivity and uphold our commitment to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network.