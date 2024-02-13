IndiGo flight at Mumbai airport faces bomb threat; investigation initiated

IndiGo flight 6E-5188, which was operating from Chennai to Mumbai, received a bomb threat shortly after landing at Mumbai Airport. The pilots of the A321 neo aircraft had been less than 40 kilometers away from their destination when they informed air traffic control of the threat. Upon landing safely at 8:47 am, the aircraft was immediately attended to by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, who conducted a thorough search. Fortunately, no bomb was found on board.

IndiGo has officially acknowledged the bomb threat incident on flight 6E 5188 from Chennai to Mumbai."IndiGo flight 6E 5188 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat post landing in Mumbai. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back to the terminal area," IndiGo reportedly said in their statement. Following the incident, the aircraft was moved to a remote bay at the airport, adhering to standard security protocols and guidelines set by airport security agencies. The situation necessitated the activation of emergency procedures, including the evacuation of the building and alerting authorities. As per standard in-flight emergency response, the pilots would have prioritized communication with air traffic control and possibly altered their flight level for safety. Last year, an IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Kochi airport faced a serious security situation when a bomb threat call was received