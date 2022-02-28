Indo-Canadian singer The PropheC to perform in India

Indo-Canadian singer Nealveer Chatha, who goes by the stage name The PropheC, is all set to come to India for a multi-city tour.

Taking to Instagram, PropheC informed his fans that he will be performing in several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Chandigarh.

"India...See you next month! Link in bio. More cities to be announced," he wrote.

As soon as PropheC shared the news, his fans chimed into the comment section to express their excitement.

"Woaah. This is going to be a fun year," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait to attend your concert," another one wrote.

Talking more about the tour, he said, "I'm excited to be on the road once again and most importantly touring my motherland. Indian fans across the world have been my biggest cheerleaders and have helped South-Asian culture find its rightful spot on the world stage. I've been working hard to put together a tour tailormade for my fans in India. I think it's going to be a great experience for me. I can't to see you all in person."

PropheC, best known for 'Kina Chir' and 'Vaari' among others, will headline India multi-city tour from March 10 to March 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

