Interaction with Malik just to know about his health, says Sunil Tatkare

Sunil Tatkare, the leader of the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction in Maharashtra, stated that the gathering with Nawab Malik at the legislature complex was primarily to check on his well-being, and political matters were not a topic of discussion.

Out on medical bail after the ED arrested him in February 2022 in a money-laundering probe, Malik attended the Winter session of the state legislature here for the first time on Thursday.

Subsequently, he was observed at the headquarters of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party within the legislature complex. During the session, he occupied a seat in the rearmost row, alongside a legislator affiliated with the Ajit Pawar faction.

MLA Nawab Malik is our senior colleague from last many years. He has no involvement in the happenings that occurred in NCP in the recent past. After his bail on medical grounds, we met him to know his health as he is an old colleague and there was no political discussions with him, Tatkare said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.