International Women's Day Special: Here is The List Of Empowering Schemes in Maharashtra for Women's Progress

Good news for female commuters in Thane as this International Women’s Day! The Thane civic budget 2024-25 suggests a 50% discount on bus ticket prices for all women passengers. Furthermore, seats on the left side of TMT buses will be exclusively allocated for women's use. TMC emphasizes women's safety and their ease of access to public transportation. With this upcoming change, let’s explore other women-focused initiatives that truly embody the essence of “nari shakti”.

Women passengers get a 50% concession on tickets on all types of buses run by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the State-owned transporter. The benefit is extended under the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and the State government will reimburse the concession amount to the Corporation.

There are 37 women-only buses operated by BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport). Tejaswini Best buses exclusively transport women during peak hours from CSTM to Nariman Point in Mumbai. To celebrate International Women’s Day, PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) and MBMC (Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation) are offering complimentary bus rides to female passengers today.

Apart from transport, there are various social welfare schemes available for women. In a major move to boost female enrollment, the Maharashtra government recently approved free higher education for girls from families earning less than ₹8 lakh annually. This initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in higher education and empower young women to pursue their academic dreams.

Maharashtra- Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Scheme: From 1st August 2017, WCD Dept. Govt. of Maharashtra has started the implementation of the First-of-its-Kind scheme “Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree”. As per the scheme, the Maharashtra government provides financial assistance to one girl child: ₹50,000 for a period of 18 years and two girl children: ₹25,000 each in the name of both the girls.

In the recently announced state budget, over 1 lakh women in each district will directly benefit from government schemes under the CM Women Empowerment Scheme. A budget of Rs 3,107 crore has been proposed for the Women and Child Development Department in 2024-25, supporting various initiatives. One such initiative aims to provide pink rickshaws to 5,000 women in major cities. Furthermore, a recruitment drive has filled 14,000 Anganwadi worker and recruitment helper positions, with ongoing efforts to fill all vacancies.

Manodhairya Scheme for Rape victims, Children who are victims of Sexual Offences, and Acid Attack Victims (Women and Children)

Govt. of Maharashtra has been implementing the Manodhairya Scheme for the rehabilitation of victims of Rape and Acid Attacks (women and children) by providing them with Financial Assistance of Rs.1 Lakhs and in special cases Rs. 10 Lakhs. Based on the requirement, Rehabilitation of victims and their dependents by way of shelter, counseling, medical and legal support, Education, and Vocational Education is carried out.

Women State Homes for Destitute Women, Teenage Mothers, and Women who are victims of atrocities (Age Group of 16 to 60 years)

A safe and protected environment and basic facilities are provided to the residing women. Rehabilitation of the victims is ensured through Marriage and Employment. The aid of Rs. 1000 per beneficiary, Rs. 500 per month for her first child and Rs. 400 per month for her second child is provided after her first month of stay in the State.

ASMITA Yojana of the state government distributes subsidized sanitary napkins to rural women in the state. This scheme is for rural women and adolescent girls of ZP school of age group 11- 19 yrs. For adolescent girls, a pack of 8 sanitary napkins is being provided at a subsidized rate of Rs 5/-. For every packet, there is a subsidy of Rs 15.20. Rural women get sanitary pads at Rs. 24.20 (240mm) and Rs. 29.20 (280mm) per packet containing 8 napkins each. All schoolgirls are being provided with an ‘ASMITA Card’ for the instant purchase of sanitary napkins.