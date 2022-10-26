IPS officer Rashmi Shukla accused of phone tapping likely to be empaneled in DGP rank

The Indian Police Officer Rashmi Shukla, accused of phone tapping by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is likely to be empaneled in the rank of Director General of police (DGP).

The empanelment will pave the way for her return to Maharashtra, he said. During the earlier BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government led by Devendra Fadnavis between 2014-19, Shukla had held several important posts including Commissioner of Police in Pune and Commissioner of State Intelligence Department (SID).

The tapping took place when she was Pune police commissioner and later headed the SID, it was alleged. Recently, after the new government led by Eknath Shinde took over, Pune police submitted a closure report in the court stating that there was no evidence, PTI reported