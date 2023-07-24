Irshalwadi Landslide: 29 bodies recovered, 57 missing; search operation suspended

After evaluating the situation, the NDRF team has chosen to suspend the search operation for the landslide in Irshalwadi. State Minister Uday Samant, following discussions with the administration, confirmed the decision to halt the search. Samant cited multiple difficulties and other considerations as the reasons behind concluding the search operation.

A devastating landslide in Irshalwadi resulted in numerous people being buried under mud. So far, 29 bodies have been recovered, and the search operation has been concluded, as announced by Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant after discussions with the administration. Out of the 57 people reported missing, all were declared brought dead, leading to the suspension of the NDRF search operation from today. Meanwhile, Guardian Minister Uday Samant assured that the 144 survivors would receive prompt rehabilitation efforts.

A tragic incident occurred in Irshalwadi on Wednesday between 10.30 pm and 11 pm when a landslide struck the village, burying several people under mud. In response to the distress call, an NDRF team swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. As of now, the unfortunate event has claimed the lives of 29 individuals, while some are still trapped beneath the mud heap.

Four teams of NDRF, totalling 100 personnel, along with 80 TDRF personnel and five teams of local rescue teams and volunteers from various NGOs, were actively engaged in the rescue operation. According to local information, the tribal hamlet houses a total of 48 families with a population of 228 individuals.