“Is this the policy of state govt?”: Manoj Jarange slams Minister Chhagan Bhujbal over 'provocative' language

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift among various communities and questioned whether the provocative language used at his rallies reflected the state government's policy.

Jarange and Bhujbal have been in a bitter war of words since the NCP minister opposed Jarange's demand to include Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by identifying them as Kunbis.

"Bhujbal is disturbing the peace in society. He is talking about castes of great personalities, creating a rift among various communities. We are appealing for peace, whereas his people (OBC leaders) are talking about breaking hands and legs. Is this the policy of the state government?" Jarange asked while speaking to reporters.

Jarange has been demanding that blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates be given to members of the Maratha community, setting a December 24 deadline for the state government to act on his main demand for reservation in government jobs and education.

"Irrespective of the state government's stand on Bhujbal, Marathas will ensure they get the reservation under the OBC grouping, as we have records to back our demand," he added.

Jarange criticized the state government over the arrests of some Marathas during the recent round of protests for the quota, questioning, "Why were these people arrested when the government had said that cases filed during the agitation would be withdrawn?"

He alleged that various political parties are trying to block the Maratha quota stir and announced plans to address various issues during a rally on December 1 in Jalna, his home district.

"I will speak on everything at the upcoming rally. Many people have spoken on various things these days; I will address everything," he added.