ISIS Module Case: NIA Files Third Chargesheet in Pune, Reveals Bomb-Making Training in Kondhwa

Pune: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has filed a third chargesheet in the Pune ISIS Module case. It was found that the militants of the banned Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) had undergone bomb-making training in Kondhwa. They had carried out bomb blasts in a controlled manner. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation has also revealed that the arrested terrorists were in touch with handlers abroad through the 'Secret App'. It has been found that they had raised funds for terrorist activities through robberies, and burglaries and also took money from handlers.

Around 11 people are now in custody in relation to the case. In July last year, Pune City Police arrested three suspects for vehicle thief in Kothrud. It was discovered that two of the accused were on the NIA's most wanted list for their involvement in a 2022 explosives case in Rajasthan. The third accused, Mohammad Alam from Jharkhand fled after being taken to Kondhwa for interrogation. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 2 and transferred to the NIA for further investigation. A chargesheet was filed against nine individuals in the same month. When Alam was taken into custody, his previously recovered clothing samples and his DNA samples matched. It was found that all the arrested terrorists were associated with the terrorist organization ISIS and were involved in terrorist activities. The NIA investigation has also revealed that they planned to carry out major terrorist acts in Pune and Maharashtra.

The NIA has filed a third supplementary charge sheet that the terrorists were planning to carry out bomb blasts in metro cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The NIA on Thursday filed the charge sheet in a special court in Mumbai. Signature records of the accused were also recovered during the training. The accused had conducted a recce in the Western Ghats for their hideouts. They also practiced shooting and did IED fabrication training at Kondhwa.

In the third supplementary chargesheet in the case, the NIA has filed a charge sheet against four terrorists. The chargesheet has been filed against Shamil Nachan along with four others - Mohammad Shahnaz Alam, Rizwan Ali, Abdullah Sheikh, and Tallah Liaquat Khan. Earlier, Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan alias Matka alias Amir Abdul Hamid Khan (resident of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh), Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yaqoob Saki alias Adil Salim Khan (resident of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh), Qadir Dastgir Pathan alias Abdul Qadir (resident of Kondhwa, Pune), Samib Nasiruddin Kazi (resident of Kondhwa, Pune), Zulfiqar Ali Vadodara alias Lalabhai alias Lala. The chargesheet was filed against Shamil Saqib Nachan and Akif Atiq Nachan, all residents of Padgha, Thane. All of them have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and various laws.