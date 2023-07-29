"It is govt's responsibility", says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule on Sambhaji Bhide’s remarks

Sambhaji Bhide stirred a major controversy in the state with his objectionable statement about Mahatma Gandhi. The issue was extensively debated during the monsoon session of the legislature. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi strongly disapproved of Bhide's statement and demanded his immediate arrest.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole raised questions about Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' stance on taking appropriate action against Bhide. The incident has triggered widespread discussions and raised serious concerns about the nature of Bhide's remarks regarding Mahatma Gandhi.

Nana Patole said, "The state's Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said during the assembly session that those who make objectionable remarks about great personalities should be hanged on the streets, and this is his opinion. Now our question is, will Devendra Fadnavis hang Sambhaji Bhide?" he asked.

In response to Nana Patole's criticism, BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "Nana Patole should study and speak. Sambhaji Bhide is a different personality. He is neither a primary member of the BJP nor holds any position within the party. Therefore, it is not right to associate Sambhaji Bhide with the BJP."

"It is the government's responsibility to investigate the statement made by Sambhaji Bhide. The government will look into whether there have been any discrepancies in that statement and will give it due consideration," Bawankule said.