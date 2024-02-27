Jalgaon Administration Scrambles to Remove 'Tutari' Symbol After NCP Allocation

Jalgaon: After the Election Commission allotted the 'man blowing Tutari' symbol to Sharad Pawar's NCP, the Tutari has caused a headache to the administration. The administration is struggling to find other options to remove the instrument from the invitation cards for development works, inaugurations, and other events. The same experience has recently been discussed through the administration of Jalgaon.

Sharad Pawar's NCP group was given the 'tutari' symbol by the Election Commission. While the matter is political, the administration has also had to take note of it. 'Tutari' was already being used on invitation cards prepared to welcome dignitaries, including public representatives, at government functions. However, the administration is now issuing instructions to ensure that this symbol is no longer used.



Last week, regional revenue tournaments were held in Jalgaon. The time-wise text for the three-day event was finalized between December 23 and 25 when ministers from other departments, including revenue, were scheduled to arrive. Magazines were also printed. 'Tutari' also got a place in the magazine to welcome the dignitaries. However, on February 24, the NCP got 'Tutari'. District Collector Ayush Prasad noticed that the text of the Mahasanskriti festival leaflet had gone for printing. He immediately instructed to remove the 'tutari' from the magazines. At the last minute, there was a discussion on what symbol to take instead of 'tutari'. Then it was decided to post a photo of the woman welcoming with closed palms and the issue of the magazines was settled.

Earlier logo with Tutari

New logo without Tutari