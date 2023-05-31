Jalgaon: Railway police foils child trafficking, rescues 59 children

A total of 59 children, who were transported from Bihar to Maharashtra, have been rescued by the railway authorities. The rescue operation was carried out at the railway stations in Jalgaon and Manmad. The children were discovered aboard the Danapur-Pune Express. Law enforcement suspects the possibility of child trafficking in this case.

In this case, the police have arrested four suspected individuals and filed charges against them. An NGO had provided a tip to the police about the trafficking of young children. Acting upon this information, the authorities took appropriate action. When the train was checked at the BSL station, a total of 29 children between the ages of 8 and 15 were found in Jalgaon. Similarly, 30 children have been discovered at the Manmad railway station.

The custody of these 30 children has been handed over to the police, while four suspects have been arrested. The accused have revealed during interrogation that these children were being trafficked from the Purnia district in Bihar to Sangli. To avoid suspicion, the children were made to wear dresses resembling Madrasa uniforms. Child Help Desks under the NGO CWC/Jalgaon have been informed to provide assistance to the 29 children found in Jalgaon. Similarly, the 30 rescued children in Manmad will be placed under the care of Child Help Desk NGO in Nashik.