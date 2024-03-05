Jalgaon: CM Eknath Shinde Initiates Bhoomipoojan for Warkari Bhavan, Will Provide Residence for Warkari Community During Pandharpur Yatra

Mumbai/Jalgaon: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated a bridge over the Tapi river in Muktainagar. Later, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the grand 'Warkari Bhavan' to be built at Khedi in Jalgaon district. This is the first such big Warkari Bhavan in Maharashtra and the Warkaris who are hoping to visit Lord Vitthal for Pandhari Yatra will get proper accommodation through this Bhavan.



Jalgaon is the land of saints and a grand Warkari bhavan is being built in this spiritual city. The Warkari sect is very large in the state and it is working to enlighten the community by chanting the name of Pandurang in the most remote areas through Ankhad Harinam Week in the villages, through its kirtan. This is the first 'Warkari Bhavan' being built on 55 acres in north Maharashtra for which Rs 6.06 crore has been allocated through the District Planning Committee. Chief Minister Shinde assured that the Warkari Bhavan will not be short of funds till it is completed.



While Pandharpur is being developed, the state government has decided to develop other pilgrimage sites in the state as well. The Chief Minister also informed that the state government has made a provision of Rs 2,500 crore in the budget for the development of 'B' class pilgrimage centers in the state.

Meanwhile, Pandharpur is crowded on Ashadhi and Kartiki Ekadashi for the Pandhari Yatra. Warkari devotees from all corners of the state come to Pandharpur. Lakhs of Warkaris reach here on foot. They stay in many places along the way. On the other hand, Warkari organizations come to Pandhari even with many prestigious palanquins. The palanquin of Saint Muktabai from Jalgaon comes to Pandhari with thousands of Warkari devotees. Now, this Warkari bhavan, which is being built in Khed of the same Jalgaon district, will enter service as a good facility for devotees.

