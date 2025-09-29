Jalna Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Parents Deny Bike Trip to Tuljapur Amid Rains

A 16-year-old tragically ended his life after his parents refused to allow him to visit Tuljapur with friends at Dhawada village in Bhokardan tehsil on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Naitik Sonawane, a Class 10 student.

According to police, Naitik had insisted on going to Tuljapur on a bike with his friends, but his parents denied permission due to rain. Upset over the refusal, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home.

The incident came to light when his parents returned from the field and found the house locked from inside. With the help of neighbours, the door was forced open, and Naitik was discovered hanging. He was immediately rushed to the rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.