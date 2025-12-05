Jamkhed Dancer Found Dead in Lodge: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Raises Questions Over Illegal Activities and Police Probe

A shocking incident has come to light from Jamkhed town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, where a dancer, identified as Dipali Patil, died by suicide in a lodge situated on Kharda Road. Dipali, originally from Kalyan, had been living in the Tapaneshwar area of Jamkhed with her friends while working as a dancer at Kala Kendra.

On the day of the incident, she left in the morning, saying she was going to the market. When she did not return for several hours, her friends began searching for her. The rickshaw driver who dropped her revealed she had gone to Sai Lodge. When her friends reached the lodge in the evening, they found the room locked from the inside. The lodge staff opened the door with a duplicate key and discovered Dipali had hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Jamkhed Rural Hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered based on a complaint by Dipali’s friend, Harshada Kamthe.

Following the incident, MLA Rohit Pawar raised questions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about alleged illegal activities and rising crime in Jamkhed. He demanded that police check the CCTV footage from the lodge to identify who was with Dipali before her death.

"I am constantly raising my voice against illegal businesses and criminal activities in Jamkhed, but it is no longer hidden who provides shelter to these businesses. In the midst of this, news came that dancer Deepali Patil (35) committed suicide in a lodge in Jamkhed. Who was with the concerned woman before she committed suicide? What are his connections? Whose patronage from high-ranking officials does he have? And from which party did a person from his family contest elections?," Rohit Pawar wrote on X in Marathi.

He also alleged that influential individuals might be trying to suppress the matter, warning that such attempts would not be tolerated.

"To conduct a thorough investigation into this, the police should seize the CCTV footage from the concerned lodge and solve this crime. Many people's dark faces will be exposed through this. If anyone tries to suppress this case to deny justice to the concerned woman, we will not allow that to succeed," he wrote further.

MLA Pawar reiterated that illegal businesses continue to operate in Jamkhed under alleged political protection and stressed that a fair investigation is necessary to bring out the truth.

Meanwhile, Dipali’s relatives have accused one Sandeep Gaikwad of pressuring her to marry him, claiming this harassment drove her to suicide. Reports suggest that Gaikwad is associated with the ruling party. Police are investigating the matter and the allegations made by the family.