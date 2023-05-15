JP Nadda to address Maharashtra BJP executive meet in Pune on May 18th

J P Nadda, the national president of BJP, will address the final session of the Maharashtra unit's state executive meeting in Pune on May 18. This will be the first meeting of the newly formed state BJP team.

During the initial half of his day-long visit to the state, Nadda will be in Mumbai, where he is set to speak at an event. Subsequently, he will proceed to Pune.

As per a BJP official, Nadda will deliver a speech at the recently formed state BJP executive meeting. In early May, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state BJP president, unveiled the party's expanded team at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai. The newly constituted team consists of 16 vice presidents, six general secretaries, 16 secretaries, 64 members, 236 special invitees, and 512 invitees.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections approach, the Maharashtra BJP holds a crucial position. With 48 Lok Sabha seats, the state ranks second in the country, following Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Within the state, Western Maharashtra comprises 11 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats. During the 2019 elections, the BJP secured victory in five of these seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP each won three seats.

In Western Maharashtra, there are a total of 70 Assembly constituencies out of the overall 288 seats. The results from the previous Assembly elections in this region indicate that out of these 70 seats, the NCP emerged victorious in 27, the BJP secured 20, Congress obtained 12, and the Shiv Sena won five seats. The remaining six seats were won by other parties.