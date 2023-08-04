Justice Rohit B Deo of Bombay High Court resigns, announces decision in open court

Justice Rohit B Deo of the Bombay High Court has tendered his resignation from office and announced the same in open court on Friday. Justice Deo, sitting at the Nagpur bench of the high court, also discharged the board consisting of listed matters for the day.According to lawyers present in the court, Justice Deo apologised in open court and said that he has no hard feelings against anyone, and that he is sorry if he had hurt anyone. He also told lawyers that he wants them to continue working hard and apologised for being strict with them on certain occasions.

“Those who are present in the court, I apologise to each one of you. I scolded you because I wanted you to improve. I do not want to hurt any of you because you all are like a family to me and I am sorry to tell you that I have submitted my resignation. I cannot work against my self-respect. You people (lawyers) work hard,” Justice Deo said as per lawyers present in the court.Justice Deo was appointed additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 5, 2017 and was made a permanent judge on April 12, 2019. He was to retire on December 4, 2025.He had held the post of assistant solicitor general representing the Central government at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, and was also advocate general of Maharashtra.