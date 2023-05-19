K Chandrasekhar Rao announces month-long programme for BRS expansion in Maharashtra

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a month-long programme to expand his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party's network in over 45,000 villages in urban civic bodies in Maharashtra.

Rao made the announcement while addressing the party cadres' training programme in Nanded, where he asserted that the efforts taken by his party workers during this 30-day exercise may change the politics of Maharashtra.

This was his fourth rally in Maharashtra in four months of which three were held in Nanded district alone. His first rally was held in February this year. We will go to over 45,000 villages in Maharashtra and in 5,000 municipal wards in civic bodies.

Rao said at the training programme attended by party representatives from across 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. He asked party workers to form nine committees at each place, comprising farmers, youth, women, backward classes, tribals, minorities, students and workers.

From May 22 to June 22, go to five villages in a day. Spend two hours in each village. The efforts taken in these 30 days will change the politics of Maharashtra, Rao told BRS workers. He asked the party workers to eat with farmers and Dalits. Other parties are rich, we are a poor party. The party workers should remain simple and have food with farmers or Dalits in those villages, he said.

Today we are focusing on Maharashtra. Tomorrow you will have to work in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, he said. The party workers trained in Maharashtra will go to other states in the country to expand the party's base, he said, adding, Once the party work in Maharashtra begins, I will also go to the states in north India for a couple of weeks and work for the BRS there.