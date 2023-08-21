Kalyan: Dance teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy in school

In a distressing incident, a five-year-old boy has been reportedly sexually assaulted within a school premises. The alleged perpetrator is a dance teacher named Sameer Kadam. He has been detained by the Kolsewadi police, and an active investigation is underway. This unsettling event has raised concerns about the prevailing crime situation in Kalyan East.

The incident took place at a school in Kalyan East. The young boy bravely shared with his parents about experiencing inappropriate touch. Initially puzzled, his parents probed further, and the child conveyed that he had undergone something disturbing. Prompted by his revelation, the parents decided to approach the school for clarification. However, it was revealed that the incident occurred on a Friday, with the school closed on the subsequent weekend days.

The incident came to light on Monday when the parents reported to the school authorities that their child had faced an attempted sexual assault within a school restroom. The alleged perpetrator, Sameer Kadam, is a dance teacher at the school. Swift action was taken as the parents notified the Kolsewadi police, leading to Sameer's immediate apprehension and the launch of a comprehensive investigation.