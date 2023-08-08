Kalyan: Man arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old to fulfill son desire

In the early hours of the morning, a four-year-old boy was abducted from a waiting room at Kalyan railway station by an individual. The Kalyan Railway Crime Branch initiated an inquiry and successfully located the child within a mere eight hours. The child has been reunited with his parents.

The authorities have apprehended the kidnapper, identified as Kachru Waghmare. Intriguingly, Kachru Waghmare is the father of four daughters. Subsequent investigations have unveiled that he kidnapped the boy with the intention of fulfilling a desire for a son.

Karan Gupta and his wife Shubhangi live near Kalyan railway station and work as labourers. They have two kids: Kirti, 2 years old, and Atharva, 4 years old. Today, they went to the waiting room at the station to wash clothes but didn't have soap. Karan left his kids to play outside with four other girls and another couple. He asked them to watch the children while he and his wife went to get soap.

When they came back with soap, they were surprised. Atharva and the four girls he was playing with were nowhere to be seen. Karan looked everywhere but couldn't find his son. Finally, he went to the Kalyan Railway Crime Police Station for help. The Kalyan Railway Crime Branch quickly started looking for the boy. They watched the CCTV cameras in the station area and formed teams to find him. Around 8 pm, they found a man holding Atharva on the Kalyan railway station platform.

The man was in a hurry to catch a train to Nashik. A team from the Railway Crime Branch quickly acted, arresting the man and rescuing the boy. During questioning, the man's identity was revealed as Kachru Waghmare. Notably, Waghmare has four daughters and had a desire for a son. It was disclosed that he had taken 4-year-old Atharva with the aim of fulfilling his wish for a son. The police have taken Kachru into custody and launched further investigation.