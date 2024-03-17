Kalyan to Get Relief from Traffic with 2.5km Newly Elevated Road Project

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued tenders for a 2.5-kilometer elevated road project in Kalyan, aiming to significantly reduce traffic congestion for motorists traveling from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur towards Thane and Mumbai. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 643 crore. Currently, the journey from these areas to Kalyan takes about an hour due to heavy traffic on existing routes, which include busy flyovers and bridges. The new elevated road will provide a faster alternative, reducing travel time to just five minutes.

Starting near the crematorium at Vithalwadi on Old Pune Link Road, the elevated road will bypass congested areas by crossing the Kalyan-Karjat railway line, Kalyan-Badlapur highway, and the Kalyan-Kasara railway line via Waldhuni. It will run parallel to the Waldhuni River and end near the Kalyan-Ahmednagar National Highway close to Palms Hotel. Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who championed this project, said, "Once completed, this project will significantly benefit residents of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur traveling towards Kalyan, Thane, and Mumbai via the Waldhuni route."

No More Traffic jam

The new road will decongest Kalyan city, which currently experiences heavy traffic due to its role as a connecting hub for several cities and highways. Traffic congestion is particularly high during peak hours on existing routes that pass through the city center. "This elevated road project is part of a larger infrastructure push in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency," MP Shinde added. "Several other projects are underway, including the Metro 12 route from Kalyan to Taloja, the Airoli-Kataiel elevated road, the Kalyan ring road, the Mankoli-Mothagaon flyover, and the Shilphata flyover. These projects, combined with the new elevated road, will significantly improve traffic flow in the area in the coming years."

The MMRDA initiated the land acquisition process for the elevated road project after receiving approval from MP Shinde. Land acquisition has already been completed, paving the way for construction to begin soon.