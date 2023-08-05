Kannad ghat to close for heavy traffic from August 11

The ghat connecting Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts will be closed for heavy traffic starting from August 11 to prevent frequent traffic congestion. The Aurangabad bench has issued an order, and the decision will be implemented accordingly.

Kannada Ghat serves as a vital road linking Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon districts. However, consistent traffic congestion has plagued this route, causing frustration among commuters. Urgent measures were demanded to mitigate recurring traffic jams. Responding to this, the Aurangabad bench has taken a significant step by issuing an order to completely close Autram ghat (Kannad Ghat) between Kannad and Chalisgaon for heavy traffic, starting from August 11, according to the reports in ABP Maza.

The local residents have expressed their appreciation for this decision.

Only two-wheelers, four-wheelers, state and other states corporation passenger buses, luxury buses, cranes, fire brigade vehicles, agricultural utility tractors, ambulances, and vehicles under special circumstances will be permitted to travel through Autram Ghat moving forward.