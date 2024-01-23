Maharashtra: Karad Woman Blackmailed over Morphed Pictures, Case Registered

Karad: A case has been registered at Karhad city police station against unidentified persons for allegedly 'morphing' pictures of a married woman in an obscene manner and threatening to make it viral, demanding money in exchange.



According to police, the victim works in a private job. On January 17, around 6 am, the woman was looking at her Facebook when a link about getting an instant loan came up on it. When the woman checked the link, it assured to give a loan of worth 20,000 rupees. Accordingly, the woman sent her Aadhaar card, PAN card, contact number, and her photo to the relevant link. However, soon after, an obscene picture of her face was sent to her on WhatsApp from an unknown number. Obscene content was also written on the photo. Soon after, she received a call from an unknown number. The accused spoke in Hindi and demanded money from the married woman. He threatened to make the obscene pictures viral if he was not paid.



During the same period, the woman received calls from eight to 10 different numbers. Soon, the woman's husband and her friend also received calls. The next day too, the married woman was getting repeated calls from unknown numbers. The woman has lodged a complaint with the Karhad city police station. A case has been registered against unknown persons.