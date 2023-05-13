Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader accuses BJP of corruption and caste politics in Karnataka elections

The results of the Karnataka Assembly elections are out and according to the latest data, the Congress party is in the lead with 135 seats out of a total of 224, while the BJP has secured 65 seats. This election outcome was closely monitored nationwide as it is considered to be crucial for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former minister Yashomati Thakur has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of benefiting from corruption and caste politics on a large scale in the state. She also mentioned the BJP's alleged involvement in horse-trading during the previous elections.

Thakur pointed out that leaders from Maharashtra had campaigned in the border areas of Karnataka, which are predominantly Marathi-speaking, and warned that if the people of Maharashtra also reject the BJP, it could lead to a similar situation in the state and the country.