Karnataka imposes prohibitory orders in Belagavi to stop entry of Maha ministers

Amid on the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the Karnataka government remained combative, with the Belagavi district administration on Monday, clamping prohibitory orders to prevent Maharashtra ministers from entering the city.

CM Basavaraj Bommai warned that his government will not hesitate to take appropriate actions if the ministers from Maharashtra try to enter Karnataka under present situation.

CM Bommai further stated that it has been clearly told in writing that under the existing circumstances the visit of ministers from Maharashtra was not appropriate. It has also been communicated to them that their visit would create a law and order situation in the state, he added.

According to a report of TOI, Giving a clear indication there was a rethink on the Belagavi visit, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said it may not be appropriate on Mahaparinirvan Din, Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary. It is an important day, and an agitation or untoward incident is not appropriate. We are thinking about this, and CM Shinde will take the final decision, he added.

The visit of the ministers was on Mahaparinirvan Din for a programme. Both Maharashtra and Karnataka had something to say. If the ministers decide, no one can stop them from going there. But should such a dispute be created on Mahaparinirvan Din? he asked.