Kasba By Election: Big twist in Kasba election, case filed against both candidates in Kasba

The much-talked-about Kasba and Chinchwad by-elections were held yesterday. A number of dramatic events occurred in the run-up to and after the polls closed. A case has been filed against BJP candidate Hemant Rasane, as well as Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and NCP leader Rupali Patil.

There was a lot of debate about BJP Kasba candidate Hemant Rasane's vote. Hemant Rasane wore a BJP flag around his neck while going to vote. He entered the polling station wearing this top with the lotus symbol and came out after voting. A case has finally been registered against Rasane at the Vishram Bagh police station.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar had gone on a fast, accusing the BJP of distributing money to voters. Ravindra Dhangekar had alleged that the BJP had distributed money to voters. He had started a fast with his wife in front of Kasba Ganapati. A case has also been registered against them on the grounds that it was a violation of the code of conduct. Rupali Patil has been accused of breaching privacy.

Voting for Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-elections were held yesterday. The polling day was filled with accusations and counter-accusations by the BJP and the Mahavikas Aghadi. Even on the second day of voting, political events have gained momentum.