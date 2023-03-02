Kasba bypoll Results: Major setback for BJP, MVA's Ravindra Dhangekar wins
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2023 12:32 PM 2023-03-02T12:32:50+5:30 2023-03-02T12:38:19+5:30
The official results of the Kasba assembly by-election in Pune are out, and the BJP has suffered a major setback. Kasba constituency, which has been a BJP stronghold for many years, has finally been wrested by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Leader Ravindra Dhangekar has won.
Ravindra Dhangekar has defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hemant Rasne by a margin of 11 thousand 40 votes. Ravindra Dhangekar was leading from the first round of counting. With the exception of a round, they maintained the lead till the end, and after the last round, the Election Commission declared their victory.
कसबा पोटनिवडणूकीनंतर महाविकास आघाडीच्या कार्यकर्त्यांचा पुण्यात जल्लोष#punebypoll pic.twitter.com/JfgFRORmb5— Lokmat (@lokmat) March 2, 2023