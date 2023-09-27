"Keep a close watch on Wadettiwar, Opposition leader may become minister": Nitesh Rane's remark sparks debate

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress State President Nana Patole have claimed that the BJP will split by 2024. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has now made significant claims against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar. Rane has also asked Patole to keep a close watch on Wadettiwar.

In Kankavli on Wednesday, prominent MLA Nitesh Rane engaged in a dialogue with the media. Rane stated, "Is Nana Patole walking around with bombs? Instead of discussing the explosion within the BJP, please keep a close watch on Vijay Wadettiwar until the upcoming winter session." He added, "There is talk in our Mahayuti government that the Leader of the Opposition might become a minister by the winter session," taking a jab at Patole-Raut.

Regarding Eknath Shinde’s foreign trip, Nitesh Rane mentioned, “Aditya Thackeray's tweets don't even harm a tiny fly. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cancelled his foreign trip due to the drought situation in the state. However, when Uddhav Thackeray was in the hospital for surgery, Aditya Thackeray was travelling abroad.”

Rane further highlighted that through his mother, Aaditya Thackeray was discussing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition how he could become the Chief Minister himself while his father was seriously ill. Rane also pointed out that despite the death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray on November 17, Aaditya Thackeray was busy with foreign trips and did not visit the memorial. What should we call this? he said.