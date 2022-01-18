Keerthy Suresh recovers from COVID-19

Actor Keerthy Suresh has tested negative for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared her health update with her followers.

"'Negative' can mean positive these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankranthi," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Keerthy posted a string of her selfies.

Fans became extremely happy after learning about Keerthy's health update.

"Very glad to hear this," a social media user commented.

"Happy recovery Keerthy," another one wrote.

It was January 11 when Keerthy opened up about her diagnosis on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor