Khar station renovation work to be completed by March 2024

The renovation work of Khar railway station of Western Railway suburban section will be completed by March 2024. Chairman and managing director (CMD) of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) Subhash Chand Gupta visited the site to review the ongoing station improvement work recently. Gupta directed the concerned officers for the completion of work before March 2024.

The ongoing station improvement work at Khar Road station which is being done by MRVC, promises to provide commuters with a more comfortable and efficient travel experience. With the project progressing smoothly and a dedicated team working diligently, the transformation of Khar Road station is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeline. Once finished, the improved station will benefit countless passengers, making their journeys more convenient and enjoyable.

A new platform will also be constructed which will be on the western side of the station. The number of platforms is being increased for the convenience of passengers. Improvements are also being made to the western entrance for easy access to passengers. Moreover, four escalators and three lifts are also planned.CMD MRVC Subhash Chand Gupta expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of the ongoing work during his visit. He appreciated the dedication and efforts of the officers and workers involved in the project.