Khed: Ramdas Kadam's revelations spark controversy ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court will soon hear the verdict of the Shiv Sena party and the power struggle in the state. However, within the state, there is a display of power between two factions: one led by Eknath Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde's faction gained strength as they received the Shiv Sena party symbol.

In response, Thackeray held a meeting in Khed, Konkan, and Shinde is holding a meeting today in the same location. It is noteworthy that Thackeray's meeting was also held in the same location.

During the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam faced harsh criticism and made some revelations.

Kadam shared that he used to contest elections in Dapoli but was sent to Guhagar, where he lost to Bhaskar Jadhav. "I was overthrown solely because he wanted to be Chief Minister. The leader of the opposition is made the chief minister," Kadam said.

Ramdas Kadam also stated that Balasaheb may have appointed me as Chief Minister.