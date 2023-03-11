Kolhapur: Decomposed body found from burnt car in Hupari village

A burnt car had fallen into a canal at Hupari village in Hatkanangale taluka. The decomposing body found in the car has created a stir in the village. The police have suspected an ambush.

According to the police, a car was found in a burned condition in the canal water near the Jawahar Sugar Factory in Hupari village. As soon as the information was received, police rushed to the spot and pulled the car out of the canal with the help of a crane. A body was found in a decomposed state in the car after it was pulled out. Meanwhile, there was talk of a youth from the area who had been missing for the past four months. So the police have started an investigation to solve the case.