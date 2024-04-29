Kolhapur: Invasive Sucker Fish Caught in Kasari River Basin, Raises Concerns About Impact on Native Fish Species

Kolhapur: Sucker fish, which has a habitat in a reservoir in South America, was caught in a fishing net in the Kasari River basin in Kolhapur. This fish, which makes a living by attacking Indian-origin fish, is unfit for consumption. It was earlier found in Ujni dam and Krishna river bed.

Also Read | Plight of Melghat: Despite 75 Years of Independence, Villages Struggle Without Electricity, Roads, and Mobile Connectivity

Sunil Jadhav, Anil Jadhav, and Krishna Satpute are in the fishing business in the area. They found a different type of sucker fish in the net while fishing in the Kasari River.

This fish is native to South America. The fish is reared as an ornamental in a fish tank. Over time, due to its size, it is not possible to maintain it, so people leave it in lakes and rivers in nearby natural habitats. However, the same act is proving to be detrimental to its habitat. This is because this fish feeds on the eggs of the terrestrial fish found in that habitat and increases its numbers.

Exotic fish have made a presence in many reservoirs in India. They are destroying the water resources there. This fish is not eaten because of its physique made up of a hard shell. Such fish species are reared out of interest and are released into rivers and lakes as they are not able to keep due to size, making them a nuisance to fish species.

A similar type of Tilapia fish used in food was brought from outside Africa for the pleasure of humans. People accepted him because of his good taste. The Tilapia fish are living by feeding on native fish in rivers and lakes, and their species appear to be growing.

"Citizens should be informed about the species of exotic fish that are harmful to fish of Indian origin. The administration should be aware of the consequences of releasing foreign fish into natural reservoirs. The administration should ban the cultivation of Tilapia fish in water bodies located in sensitive areas. This will not end the existence of territorial fish species." - Abhishek Shirke, zoology student