Kolhapur: MSEDCL Executive Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹30,000 Bribe for Power Connections in Ichalkaranji

Prashant Tarachand Rathi (age 49), Executive Engineer of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. Rathi, a resident of Upkar Residency on Sangli Road (originally from Amravati), had allegedly demanded ₹90,000 to approve electricity connections for 18 flats in a building, and later settled for ₹30,000. The operation took place on Tuesday afternoon at the MSEDCL main office. Upon hearing the news of his arrest, some disgruntled individuals celebrated by bursting firecrackers at the office entrance. Meanwhile, Rathi reportedly became uneasy and was admitted to IGM Hospital due to a rise in blood pressure.

According to the information provided by the ACB, the complainant is an electrical contractor who had submitted the necessary documents to request electricity connections for 18 flats. When he approached Executive Engineer Rathi regarding the approval, Rathi demanded ₹5,000 per flat, totaling ₹90,000 as a bribe to process the request.The contractor filed a complaint with the ACB, and during verification, Rathi reaffirmed his demand but agreed to settle for ₹30,000. Accordingly, the ACB laid a trap at the MSEDCL office, where Rathi was caught red-handed accepting the bribe on Tuesday afternoon.

A case has been registered against him at Shivajinagar Police Station.

Following the operation, Rathi experienced discomfort due to increased blood pressure and was admitted to IGM Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU), and preparations were underway to transfer him to CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. This is not the first time MSEDCL has come under the ACB's scanner. In the past, at least five similar actions have been taken, leading to the arrest of officers, employees, and government contractors. Yet, this latest case highlights the ongoing corruption within the department.After the arrest, ACB teams also conducted searches at Rathi’s residences in Amravati and Ichalkaranji to gather further evidence.