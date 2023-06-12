Kolhapur: Tension erupts in Kagal as offensive mobile status triggers commotion

Tension gripped the town of Kagal for a brief period on Sunday at around 8:30 pm when a young individual from Kagal posted an offensive status on his mobile phone. However, the police responded promptly, apprehended the young person, dispersed the gathering crowds from different locations, and successfully restored control over the situation.

At Khardekar Chowk, a group of Hindutva activists had assembled, where they came across the contentious status information. These statuses quickly spread across multiple groups, causing a stir. Subsequently, a sizable crowd of agitated youths gathered and began chanting slogans. However, the police intervened and effectively halted the mob's progress towards the residence of the individual responsible for the controversial status. The police employed various measures to disperse the crowd and have since stationed officers at sensitive locations to maintain peace and order.

Police Inspector Ishwar Omase called upon key office-bearers from the Muslim Jamiat, Hindutva organizations, Sakal Maratha Samaj, and traders' associations to the police station for a discussion on the matter.