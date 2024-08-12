Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Maharashtra Resident Doctors Group Announces Indefinite Strike From August 13

Resident doctors in Maharashtra have declared an indefinite strike starting Tuesday in solidarity with their peers nationwide protesting the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The victim's body was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the case, according to West Bengal police.

According to a report of PTI, "All elective services in hospitals across Maharashtra will be halted from Tuesday. All emergency services will be continued as usual," the Central MARD (Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors) said in a statement issued on Monday.

"In solidarity with our colleagues, we support the nationwide halting of elective services which will include OPDs, elective OTs, ward duties, lab services and academic duties starting from Tuesday," said the Central MARD statement, which sought an impartial and transparent investigation in the Kolkata incident.

The statement called for authorities to expedite the formation of an expert committee to implement the Central Healthcare Protection Act. It also urged improvements in security measures, including the installation of fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards to enhance the safety of healthcare workers. Additionally, it said the need for quality hostels and properly equipped on-call rooms for resident doctors.

The statement acknowledged that the decision to halt work was challenging but deemed essential to meet their demands. It also urged local MARD units across Maharashtra to participate in the strike. Resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Cooper, KEM, Nair, and Sion hospitals (BMC MARD) have also declared an indefinite strike in solidarity with the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA), according to the statement.