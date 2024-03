Konkan Railway Maintenance Work to Alter Train Timings, Check Details

Mumbai: The Konkan Railway has scheduled a railway block block on Friday (March 15), which will impact the timings of several trains. A 2.30-hour block from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm will take place between Rajapur Road and Sindhudurg section for maintenance and repair work.



the Konkan Railway Administration has communicated the changes to help the passengers. During this period, Train No. 50108 Madgaon-Savantwadi Road Passenger will depart 1.20 hours behind schedule. Similarly, Train No. 10106 Sawantwadi Road-Diva Express will be delayed by 2 hours. Additionally, Train No. 10104 Madgaon-CSMT Mandvi Express will experience a 20-minute halt between Karamli-Sawantwadi Road, while Train No. 12051 CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express will be halted for 24 minutes between Ratnagiri-Rajapur Road. Train No. 22119 CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Express will also be stopped for 20 minutes between Ratnagiri-Rajapur.