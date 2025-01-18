Ladki Bahin Yojana: Cross-Verification of Beneficiaries Underway, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Saturday that the process of scrutinizing beneficiaries for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is ongoing, with support from the transport and income-tax departments. Speaking to reporters, the state’s Women and Child Development Minister revealed that 4,500 women have submitted applications to withdraw from the scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, introduced by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year, offers a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women from economically weaker sections. This benefit is available to those whose family's annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive their January installment on January 26, 2025. Speaking to the media, Tatkare assured that efforts are being made to ensure the funds are credited before the scheduled date. The government has allocated Rs 3,690 crore for the January installment, and financial planning is underway to ensure the timely distribution of the benefits.



