Ladki Bahin Yojana September 2025 Installment of Rs 15,00 Likely to Be Credited On This Date

Only three days left in September, and women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojan are eagerly waiting for the instalment of Rs 1,500 for the due month. Many women are asking when the September 2025 instalment will be credited to their eligible accounts. However, reports suggest that the payment may be delayed.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare is expected to announce the date of disbursement of Rs 15,00. This has raised concerns that the September instalment may not be received on time.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Govt Issues Advisory as IMD Issues Orange and Red Alerts for Several Districts.

For the past few months, the instalments have been delayed. The August 2025 payment was deposited in September. Similarly, the September instalment is also speculated to be credited in October, like previous payments. It is expected that the announcement may come within the next three days, but if not, the money may be deposited anytime in the first two weeks of October. The exact date will be confirmed only after the official notification.