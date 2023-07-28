Landslide in Mumbra: Four houses collapse, no casualties reported

A landslide struck Kailasgiri Nagar in Mumbra, resulting in the collapse of four houses, fortunately causing no casualties. The incident caused substantial damage to four to five houses due to the continuous heavy rainfall saturating the subterranean soil near the dam, leading to concerns about further landslides.

Authorities took immediate action, evacuating around 40 to 50 families residing on the hills as a precautionary measure amidst the red alert and torrential rains. Many sought refuge in local mosques and with relatives, while others found accommodation in nearby schools, as per the reports in Saam.

The local residents reacted swiftly to the alarming occurrence, leaving their homes to ensure their safety. In response to the incident, the Thane disaster management department and civic authorities promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

More details awaited