Lata Mangeshkar being treated for COVID-19, pneumonia

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be under constant medical observation for the next 10-12 days as she has been diagnosed not only with COVID-19 but also got pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said, "She has both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Due to old age, it will take time to recover properly."

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive.

The singer had been hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor