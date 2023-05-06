Latur: Encroachments removed from more than 4,000 roads

More than 4,000 roads have been cleared of encroachments in villages of Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said. Farmers were inconvenienced while travelling to their fields and transporting produce due to encroachments.

Hence, 4,585 roads were cleared under Maharajswa Abhiyan launched by collector Prithviraj BP, the official said. Encroachments were recorded on at least 4,980 farm roads and as on April 30, 4,585 roads have been cleared, he said, adding that the work on remaining roads is underway.

Earlier, Nashik Municipal Corporation took action against 20-25 shops that had been encroaching on a two-acre reserved land of a Muslim cemetery in Shalimar for over two decades. It had been previously reported that 20-25 groups had been illegally occupying the cemetery land and extracting lakhs of rupees in rent every month.

Municipal Corporation conducted an inquiry and issued notices to the owners of 24 shops. Finally, today at 7 am, the Municipal Corporation with a large police presence took action and removed the unauthorized shops, freeing the two-acre cemetery.