Latur Hit-and-Run: One Killed as Drunk JCB Driver Hits 10–12 People at Kanheri Chowk; Video Goes Viral

At least one person was killed, and 10 to 12 were injured when a JCB mowed down pedestrians in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday, August 13. The incident occurred near Kanheri Chowk in Latur district when the JCB struck pedestrians, killing a man who was purchasing vegetables.

The accused, identified as Vinayak Rasure, has been apprehended. Local police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023 (BNS). The driver was admitted to a hospital after being beaten up by the crowd.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A JCB machine driver, identified as Vinayak Rasure, arrested after his machine hit a man who was purchasing vegetables in Kanheri Chowk, Latur and killing him on the spot. Case registered under sections of BNS. The driver is admitted to a hospital following… pic.twitter.com/DA5c0jM9B3 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

The victim, Jalindar Mule, had gone to the market to purchase vegetables when the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, ran over Mule with the JCB, causing his death on the spot. Local residents apprehended the JCB driver and handed him over to the police after beating him.

Drunk JCB Driver Runs Over 12 People in Latur

A dramatic video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, a JCB can be seen speeding down the road, crashing into vehicles and pedestrians. The video also shows the yellow JCB driving on the wrong side of the road, with many vehicles chasing it. The chaos on the roads of Latur can be clearly heard in the video.