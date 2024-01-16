Lawyer Accuses Maratha Leader Jarange Patil of Inciting Unrest, Files Plea in High Court

Mumbai: Lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte has launched a scathing attack on former Congress worker Manoj Jarange Patil, accusing him of stoking unrest in Maharashtra through his leadership of the Maratha reservation protests. Sadavarte has filed a petition in the High Court seeking stringent action against Patil, including murder charges and a CBI investigation.

The petition, scheduled for a hearing on January 22nd, outlines a series of allegations against Patil:

Violent Protests: Sadavarte accuses Patil's supporters of instigating violence, vandalizing property, and damaging vehicles.

Sadavarte accuses Patil's supporters of instigating violence, vandalizing property, and damaging vehicles. Police Interference: He alleges intimidation tactics employed to pressure authorities into dropping charges against protestors.

He alleges intimidation tactics employed to pressure authorities into dropping charges against protestors. Threat to Public Order: Sadavarte expresses concern over Patil's planned visit to Mumbai on January 26th, fearing further disruption of public peace.

Sadavarte expresses concern over Patil's planned visit to Mumbai on January 26th, fearing further disruption of public peace. Role in Solapur Death: He holds Patil responsible for the recent death of a young man from the Mali community in Solapur, alleging foul play and presenting a video as evidence.

Seeking Justice: Sadavarte demands rigorous legal action against Patil, including:

Murder Charges: The petition urges authorities to invoke Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with murder.

The petition urges authorities to invoke Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with murder. CBI Investigation: Sadavarte calls for a detailed and independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sadavarte calls for a detailed and independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Immediate Arrest: He demands Patil's immediate arrest to maintain public order and facilitate fair investigation.

In a strong statement, Sadavarte asserts, "Manoj Jarange is not above the law. Neither the Supreme Court nor the High Court, nor the Constitution of India grants him the right to sow chaos and injustice under the guise of caste leadership. Inciting violent protests has no place in our democracy."

Solapur Tragedy: Sadavarte alleges a cover-up in the Solapur incident, presenting evidence indicating the death of a young man from the Mali community as a homicide rather than a suicide, as initially reported. He accuses the police of inaction and demands a thorough probe.