"Leave Assam as soon as possible!" Local Congress state president warns Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde has shifted Shiv Sena rebel MLAs from Surat to Guwahati in Assam. Now, Assam Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah has written a letter urging Eknath Shinde to leave Assam as soon as possible. "The image of Guwahati being safe for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values ​​and allegiance is spreading across the country. Your presence has brought Assam into disrepute. As a result, rebel MLAs should leave Assam as soon as possible for the betterment of Assam," Borah warned in a letter.

Assam is facing a catastrophic flood situation and people are suffering due to lack of adequate flood relief. According to government figures, a total of 107 people have died in floods and landslides since April 6, of which only 65 have been affected since June 14 and 5.5 million people in 32 of the 35 districts have been adversely affected. In such a situation, your presence in Guwahati with the ruling Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra, staying in a hotel in Guwahati under the charge of horse market to overthrow the government is not in Assam's interest, the letter said.

In such a dire and pathetic situation of the state, your presence in Guwahati and giving you royal hospitality in the busy workings of the Assam government is extremely unjust and unacceptable, he said.