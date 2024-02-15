LMOTY 2024: Atul Save and Deepak Kesarkar Receive Influential Politician Award at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award stands as the most prestigious and revered honor in Maharashtra. It serves as a tribute to individuals who make significant contributions to the state's development. Each year, exceptional individuals and organizations in fields such as public service, agriculture, education, administration, medicine, industry, and politics are recognized with this distinguished award. This year, two leaders have been acknowledged in the most influential politician category Mr. Atul Save and Mr. Deepak Kesarkar. The grand ceremony, held at Mumbai's iconic 'Gateway of India,' saw both of them being presented with the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. In the same category, other notable figures like Amol Kolhe, Anil Parab, Dada Bhuse, Ravindra Chavan, and Vijay Wadettiwar were nominated. From this esteemed group, the "Super Jury" selected two deserving recipients.

A person deeply rooted in the red soil of Konkan Deepak Kesarkar is the Education Minister of the state and the Minister for Marathi Language Department, representing the Sawantwadi constituency in the Vidhan Sabha continuously since 2009. Before joining Shiv Sena, he contested elections with Nationalist Congress Party and later with Shiv Sena. Kesarkar has been actively involved in the politics of Konkan and has taken up issues related to mango producers, transportation issues for Konkan residents, and the development of tourism in Konkan. His inclusion in the Shiv Sena was facilitated when Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister, collaborated with him. Kesarkar's composed nature and his ability to maintain a balanced approach earned him the successful role of Shiv Sena spokesperson, effectively responding to critics and opponents during challenging times.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.