Local train services between Belapur and Panvel to be temporarily suspended

The local train services between Panvel and Belapur will be temporarily suspended starting from 9 pm on Saturday until 1 pm on Monday. This suspension is due to a 38-hour block announced by the railway authorities for laying down two additional track at Panvel for the Dedicated Freight Corridor .

The traffic block is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM on September 30th, 2023, and is expected to conclude at 1:00 PM on October 2nd, 2023."This extensive traffic block is essential to facilitate the remodelling of the Panvel suburban yard to accommodate two new lines for the Dedicated Freight Corridor, one for the Up and one for the Down direction" said an official.During this period, suburban services will not be available between Belapur and Panvel Stations on both the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as there will be significant changes to the regular train services in this section" he said.

On the Harbour line, Up and Down suburban services will be short-terminated or originated at Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi stations. On the Trans-Harbour line, Up and Down suburban services will only run between Thane and Nerul/Vashi stations.On 30 September last local train on the Down Harbour line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will depart at 9:02 PM and is expected to reach Panvel at 10:22 PM.Similarly, the last local train on the Up Harbour line departing from Panvel before the traffic block will leave at 10:35 PM on September 30th, 2023, and will arrive at CSMT at 11:54 PM.