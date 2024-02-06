Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal in Talks for Lok Sabha Seat in Mumbai

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, there are indications that senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal may contest from Mumbai. Sources suggest that the party is assessing the suitability of constituencies for Goyal, with North Central Mumbai and North Mumbai being the potential choices. Currently, Poonam Mahajan represents North Central Mumbai, while Gopal Shetty holds the seat in North Mumbai. Goyal, known for his effectiveness as a minister, holds key portfolios in Commerce, Textiles, Consumer Protection, Food, and Civil Supplies.

The party is strategizing to field BJP ministers from the Rajya Sabha and senior MPs from the Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections. Piyush Goyal, with his significant role in the central government, is being considered for a safe seat, either in North Mumbai or North Central Mumbai. Gopal Shetty secured a victory in North Mumbai against Congress's Urmila Matondkar in the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile on other hand, there are reports that Congress MLA from Mumbai, Zeeshan Siddiqui, along with his father Baba Siddiqui, may soon join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Although both initially denied these speculations, reliable sources suggest ongoing discussions with the NCP, indicating a potential decision to join the party.

To plan their election strategy effectively, the BJP has initiated a large-scale survey to identify suitable constituencies for candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Four Delhi-based companies have been appointed to conduct the survey across various parts of the state. The survey is expected to determine safe constituencies for the party, as well as allies Shiv Sena and NCP. Additionally, the performance of the party's current MPs will be assessed through the survey.